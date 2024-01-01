Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan team up for new singing competition show

Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan are developing a brand-new singing competition show.

On Monday, producers at CBS announced that the country music star and Yellowstone co-creator are working on a programme with the working title of The Road.

Ordered to series for autumn 2025, the show will follow a yet-to-be-announced superstar on their journey to discover the next big artist.

"The Road offers viewers a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist," a press release reads. "With exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a gruelling schedule in pursuit of their dreams."

Shelton and Sheridan will serve as executive producers alongside Lee Metzger and David Glasser.

And the Nobody But You singer, who acted as a coach on The Voice U.S. for 23 seasons until 2023, can't wait to get working on The Road.

"I'm a big fan of Taylor's incredible work, and I'm excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road," he praised. "I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform."

In addition, writer-director Sheridan shared a similar sentiment, noting there is a "revolution taking place in country music" right now.

"Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture," he added. "No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road - literally. Get in the van, go to the next town, and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."