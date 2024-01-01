Keke Palmer alleges Ryan Murphy 'ripped' into her while filming Scream Queens

Keke Palmer has alleged Ryan Murphy once "ripped" into her during a phone call while they were shooting the TV show Scream Queens.

In an excerpt of her upcoming book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, the actress claimed the producer angrily phoned and told her she was unprofessional when she fulfilled a "business obligation" on her day off from filming the 2015 horror TV series.

Recalling the alleged phone call as part of an interview for the Los Angeles Times, Keke explained that she felt as if she had been asked to go to the "dean's office".

"He was like, 'I've never seen you behave like this. I can't believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this,'" she recounted.

Keke claimed she apologised to Ryan and understood that everything was fine between them.

However, a few days later, one of her co-stars indicated that the American Horror Story creator was still upset with her.

"I said, 'Ryan talked to me and I guess he's cool, it's fine,' and she was like, 'It's bad,' trying to make me scared or something, which was a little irritating," the 31-year-old remembered.

Representatives for Ryan have not yet commented on the allegation.

Elsewhere in the book, Keke described how she believed at one point that she may become one of the prolific producer's go-to actresses, like Emma Roberts or Sarah Paulson. But after the alleged phone call, she decided not to push the subject.

"I'm still not sure Ryan cared, or got it, and that's O.K. because he was just centring his business, which isn't a problem to me," she wrote. "But what I do know is even if he didn't care, and even if I never work with him again, he knows that I, too, see myself as a business."

Scream Queens originally aired on Fox for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative will be released on 19 November.