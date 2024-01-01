Elon Musk responds after Chloe Fineman claims he made her cry on Saturday Night Live

Elon Musk has responded to the claim he made comedian Chloe Fineman cry when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

The SNL star claimed in a TikTok video on Monday that the Tesla boss made her "burst into tears" when he hosted the sketch show in May 2021 because he was "rude" and declared her script was "not funny" after she'd worked all night on it.

Musk responded to her allegations on his social media platform X, insisting he was simply "worried" about his sketches bombing.

"Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried," he wrote. "I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f**king unfunny that it will make a c**ckhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end (sigh emoji)."

In her video, which has since been deleted, Fineman alleged, "I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.' I waited for you to be like, 'Ha ha, jk (joke).' No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, 'I didn't laugh once, not one time.'"

The 36-year-old added that their sketch made it to air and she "actually had a really good time".

While she did not divulge the name of the sketch, fans have been speculating that it was The Ooli Show, where she played an Icelandic TV presenter alongside Musk as her producer.

Fineman's video comes months after fellow SNL star Bowen Yang cryptically revealed on Watch What Happens Live that an unnamed male guest host "made multiple cast members cry" because "he hated the ideas".