Kathy Bates reveals why she opted against reconstruction after double mastectomy

Kathy Bates has explained why she chose not to have reconstruction after a double mastectomy.

The 76-year-old actress has opened up about why she decided not to have reconstruction surgery after undergoing a double mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2012.

Appearing on the latest episode of the MeSsy podcast with hosts Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Kathy revealed she didn't feel the need to have another operation.

"I decided not to have reconstruction 'cause at the age I was, I thought, you know, I really don't wanna go through that," she explained. "You know, I wasn't in a relationship, I was older and I didn't think I would be in a relationship, and it's always kind of like, why do I have to?"

The American Horror Story star added that she is comfortable without breasts.

"This is really weird maybe but I had really heavy breasts. They were like 10 pounds when they removed them," Kathy said. "Really big, big breasts and I kind of enjoy not having breasts...it's strange."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Christina - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 - revealed she had opted for reconstructive surgery.

"But I don't have nipples and I don't really care about that part. I don't need them," the Dead to Me actress, 52, shared. "I'm totally fine."

She jokingly added, "Like you could go out with a tank top without a bra and there's no like pokey guys coming out."

Before being diagnosed with breast cancer, Kathy battled stage one ovarian cancer in 2003. The Oscar-winning actress kept her diagnosis secret at the time and underwent surgery and nine months of chemotherapy.