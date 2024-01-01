Denzel Washington teases huge superhero role ahead of retirement

Denzel Washington has teased that he will soon be seen in a huge Hollywood superhero movie.

The 69-year-old Oscar-winning star has been looking ahead to his retirement and says he is hoping to appear in Black Panther 3 before he hangs up his acting shoes.

Washington told The Hollywood Reporter, "At this point in my career, I'm only interested in working with the best, I don't know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven't done.

"I played Othello at 22, I'm now going to play it at 70. After that, I'm playing Hannibal. After that, I've been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther."

The first Black Panther movie was released in 2018 to huge critical and commercial acclaim - but the cast and crew were left devastated two years later when lead star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 following a secret cancer battle.

Sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw Letitia Wright's character Shuri advance to the lead role, received mixed reviews upon release in 2022 and made almost $500 million (£390 million) less at the box office.

Washington is due to play Othello on Broadway in February next year - with Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of the villain Iago.