Lena Dunham to write film on crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried

Lena Dunham has been tasked with writing a movie about crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

The Girls creator is set to adapt Michael Lewis's bestselling 2023 book on the controversial FTX founder.

According to Variety, Dunham will adapt Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon for Apple and A24.

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019, and the cryptocurrency exchange enjoyed a rise to prominence that included running an ad during the 2022 Super Bowl, and endorsements from celebrities such as Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Larry David.

The founder and former CEO is reported to have made about $40 million (£31.2 million) in political donations in the 2022 US election cycle, according to CBS News.

At one point, he was the 41st richest American, according to Forbes.

Once seen as the poster boy for crypto, Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud last year and sentenced to 25 years.

Bankman-Fried perpetrated one of the largest financial frauds in history and was described during sentencing as "a calculating math genius who sought power and influence while knowingly committing wrongdoing".

Dunham, best known for her acclaimed HBO comedy drama series, has also directed the period coming-of-age tale Catherine Called Birdy and the sex comedy Sharp Stick, both released in 2023.

She recently wrapped production on the Netflix romantic-comedy series Too Much, which she wrote, directed and starred in.