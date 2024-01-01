Queen Camilla shares health update

Queen Camilla has shared a health update about her recent chest infection.

The queen consort withdrew from royal duties last week after contracting a chest infection, but made a return to the public eye on Tuesday at an event where she shared news about her health.

"I'm obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on," the Queen said, in a video published on Twitter/X by DailyMail royal correspondent Rebecca English, adding, "I really wanted to come."

The event, a reception for The Booker Prize Foundation held at King Charles II and Camilla's residence, Clarence House, saw the queen meet with a number of authors shortlisted for the 2024 prize.

"I'm on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of," she could be heard telling American author Percival Everett. "You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit.

"But hopefully, I'm on the mend now."

A staunch champion of literacy initiatives, Camilla is a patron for England's National Literacy Trust, Book Trust, First Story, the Wicked Young Writer Awards and Beanstalk.

Last week, she stepped aside from her usual duties on doctor's orders.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a palace spokesperson said via a statement.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week."