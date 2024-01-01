Skai Jackson confirms pregnancy

Former Disney star Skai Jackson has confirmed she is expecting her first baby at age 22.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life - embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" Jackson told People magazine.

Speculation about the Jessie alum's pregnancy was first reported in August after she was arrested for domestic battery.

She pushed her significant other, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, but was not charged.

"Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding," her rep said at the time.

"We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind," the spokesperson continued. "Skai looks forward to putting this behind her."

TMZ reported that sources close to the couple revealed Jackson and her boyfriend, who Jackson has not publicly identified, were engaged and expecting a child.

Jackson next stars in the feature film The Man in the White Van, which will be released in cinemas on 13 December.

She is best known for playing Zuri Ross on Jessie and its spinoff Bunk'd.

Jackson also appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2020.