South Korean actor Song Jae-rim, 39, found dead in apartment

Celebrated South Korean actor Song Jae-rim has been found dead in his apartment in Seoul. He was 39.

Although the cause of death remains unclear, local Seoul Seongdong police say there is no evidence of foul play, Korea Herald reports.

A friend found the actor, best known for his role in the TV series Moon Embracing the Sun, deceased at his home. The friend had arrived for lunch around 12:30 pm and discovered the actor's body, along with a two-page letter at the scene.

A family statement revealed that a private funeral for family members will take place on 14 November in the South Korean capital.

Song began his career as a model, walking the runway for designers including Juun. J, Herin Homme and Ha Sang Beg.

With an acting career that dates back to 2009, Song had his breakout role in the 2012 TV drama series. He also starred in Two Weeks (2013), Our Gap-soon (2016-2017), and other K-dramas including Inspiring Generations, Hot Ramen, Cool Guys and Queen Woo.

Song starred on the reality TV show We Got Married in 2014, and recently starred in the musical La Rose De Versailles, with his last performance on 13 October.

Song also appeared in music videos for several K-pop stars including 2NE1, KARA, BOA and After School.