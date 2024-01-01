John Krasinski named as People's Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski has been named as People's Sexiest Man Alive.

The Jack Ryan star declared he experienced "immediate blackout" on learning he'd won People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive title.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts," John, 45, told the outlet when asked how he had reacted to the news.

"Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

John, most famous for his role as Jim Halpert on the long-running sitcom The Office, added his wife, 41-year-old actress Emily Blunt, was "very excited" when she was told he'd picked up the prize.

"There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her," John added.

John and Emily have been married for 14 years and share daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

Fans had informally shortlisted several A-listers in the lead-up to the announcement, with several commenters on People's Instagram teaser post anticipating the winner would be either Pedro Pascal, 49, Glenn Powell, 36, or Wicked star Johnathan Bailey, 36.

Last year's winner was Grey's Anatomy alum, Patrick Dempsey. The 57-year-old acknowledged his relatively advanced stature in his acceptance statement, saying, "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life. It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump."