Ariana Grande gushes over 'amazing' boyfriend Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande is "so happy" fans are "getting to know" her boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on 9 November, the singer-actress offered some insight into her relationship with the theatre star.

"He's always that adorable and he's so amazing in this film. He's such an amazing person," she told the outlet in an interview that aired on Tuesday. "I'm so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy."

At the same event, Ethan - who plays Boq in Wicked - also praised Ariana's performance as Galinda in the upcoming spectacle.

"I'm so proud of Ariana, she's incredible in this movie. And to be able to share in the celebration of it, I'm so grateful," he smiled.

Ariana and Ethan, 32, met on the set of Wicked and started dating in July 2023.

However, the start of their romance sparked controversy, with fans questioning whether there was overlap between the splits from their respective former spouses.

Ariana and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, broke up in February 2023, while Ethan parted ways with wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a young son, in July 2023.

Ariana and Dalton agreed a divorce settlement in October 2023, with their split finalised in March. The SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical performer's divorce proceedings were settled last September.

Addressing the headlines generated by the start of their relationship, Ariana defended her personal life during an interview for Vanity Fair published in September.

"The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it... That was definitely a tough ride," the 31-year-old stated.

Wicked Part I opens in theatres on 22 November.