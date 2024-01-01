Ben Foster and Laura Prepon split

Ben Foster has filed to divorce Laura Prepon after six years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the X-Men: The Last Stand actor applied to end his union with the That '70s Show actress on Tuesday.

Foster cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup and asked the judge to enforce a prenuptial agreement. He declared 9 September to be the date of separation.

Sources told the outlet that the pair have been living separately for some time, with Ben staying in Los Angeles and Laura residing in Tennessee.

Representatives for the Hollywood stars have not yet commented on the breakup news.

Ben and Laura, both 44, were long-time friends before they started dating in 2016.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella, in August 2017, and tied the knot in June 2018.

The couple is also parents to a son who was born in February 2020.

Previously, Laura discussed how she and Ben juggled parenthood and their acting careers during an interview for The MOMS.

"Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's (at home), and if he's at work, I'm (at home)," she told the outlet in April 2018. "(But) I do feel guilty, and I just know that (Ella would) be proud if she knew. I've talked to a bunch of women (asking), 'How do you do this?' And they're just like, 'There's really no solution. You just do it.'"