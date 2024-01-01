Lupita Nyong'o to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie - report

Lupita Nyong'o has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the Oscar-winning actress is the latest star to join Nolan's next project, following on from previously announced actors Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

While the Oppenheimer director tries to maintain secrecy around his projects, he typically shares a brief logline or description so audiences know what to expect. However, on this occasion, no plot, logline or character details have been revealed at this stage.

Nolan will direct the feature from his own script and produce it alongside his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

The mysterious film will begin shooting in the first half of next year before being released on 17 July 2026.

The Dark Knight filmmaker typically works with the same roster of actors and he has already made Interstellar with Hathaway and Damon, while he also worked with the latter on Oppenheimer. However, Holland, Zendaya and Nyong'o have never been in a Nolan film before.

Nyong'o has already collaborated with acclaimed directors such as Steve McQueen on 12 Years A Slave - for which she won her Oscar - Jordan Peele on Us and Ryan Coogler on the Black Panther films.

She was seen earlier this year in the horror, A Quiet Place: Day One, and heard voicing the robot Roz in DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot, a critical and commercial smash hit.