Margot Robbie listens to Titanic soundtrack to help her cry on set

Margot Robbie listens to the Titanic soundtrack whenever she needs to cry in a scene.

The Barbie actress revealed on an upcoming episode of Talking Pictures: A Movie Memories Podcast that she puts on the soundtrack to the 1997 disaster film whenever she needs to get herself into an emotional state for a scene.

"I can even just hear the theme music of Titanic, and I'll be bawling," she shared, reports Variety. "And so that's what I do on set if I need to cry in a scene."

James Cameron's romance epic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, featured a score by James Horner, who also composed the famous theme song, My Heart Will Go On, sung by Celine Dion.

Robbie went on to reveal that she had a "surreal" experience when she used her crying method on the set of her 2013 breakthrough movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, as DiCaprio and Winslet overheard her listening to the soundtrack.

"On Wolf of Wall Street, there was the big, crazy scene after I ask for a divorce and stuff. And Kate Winslet came to visit set, to visit Leo that day," the Australian actress recalled. "I was in the room next to them, listening to the Titanic soundtrack trying to stay in sad, teary mode. And then I saw Kate Winslet and Leo walk past. It was very surreal."

Titanic won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for My Heart Will Go On, which remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.