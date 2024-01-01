Eve Hewson responds to fans' reactions to The Perfect Couple's opening dance scene

Eve Hewson has revealed that fans' reactions to The Perfect Couple's opening dance scene "warmed" her heart.

The Irish actress stars in the Netflix drama series, which features a dance sequence with the entire cast in the opening credits.

In a new cover story for Byrdie, Eve said that she and her castmates never thought the dance scene would actually make it into the show.

"I don't think anybody thought it would end up as the opening credits," she admitted. "I don't know why we didn't connect the dots."

The 33-year-old continued, "I think we were all just in denial and thinking there's absolutely no way this dance is going to make it in the show. Then boom, it was the opening credits."

The flash mob-style sequence, set to Meghan Trainor's song Criminals, went viral on social media, with fans recreating the dance in TikTok videos.

"What's funny is the reaction really warmed my heart," Eve told the publication. "Because I was getting videos of my friend's parents getting up and doing the dance. I was just getting all these really funny videos from people and realised people love this stuff."

"People want to have a good time," the Bad Sisters actress continued. "They want to dance, they want to just get involved. We don't have to make depressing work all the time. How wonderful is that?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Eve - who played the lead character Amelia in the show - explained that she doesn't see herself returning for a second season.

"Everyone has been like, what do you think? Do you think she got lunch with Greer (played by Nicole Kidman)?" she said. "No, I think Amelia went through a traumatic experience with this family. One of the family members killed her best friend. I think she's living in London, hanging out with the penguins, trying to move on."