Jamie Lee Curtis quits X in apparent Trump protest

Jamie Lee Curtis has sensationally quit X following the election of President Donald Trump.

The 65-year-old horror film icon is one of a growing number of social media users who are quitting the platform after Trump, 78, awarded X CEO Elon Musk a role in his forthcoming government.

Her account now directs to a landing page which states: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Curtis shared a screenshot of her deceased X page and wrote in a caption: "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference."

Former CNN host Don Lemon has also quit the platform with a salty statement, writing, "I've loved connecting with all of you on X, but it's time for me to leave the platform.

"I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose."

He went on to quote recent changes to the terms of service of X which has stated any lawsuits against it will be held in the US state of Texas.

He wrote, "As the Washington Post recently reported on X's decision to change the terms, this 'ensures that such lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.' I think that speaks for itself."

On Tuesday, Trump confirmed he had appointed Musk as the head of a new government efficiency department following his presidential election win earlier this month.