Zendaya reveals when she feels 'extra safe' with Tom Holland

Zendaya has shared when she feels "extra safe" with her boyfriend Tom Holland.

The 28-year-old American actress fell for the British action star when they auditioned for their roles in the Spider-Man film franchise - which began appearing on the big screen in 2017.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Zendaya was asked about working on screen with her 28-year-old beau and she gushed, "It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Explaining how she finds performing alongside her boyfriend reassuring, the Euphoria actress continued, "You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him."

And showering him with even more praise, she added, "He's so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand per cent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him."

Holland himself has teased that he could be returning to screens with his girlfriend for a fourth Spider-Man film soon.

He told the Rich Roll Podcast last month, "We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent - it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago. And it really lit a fire in me."

He added, "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together. And we, at times, were like, bouncing around the living room. Like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.'"