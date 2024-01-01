Jamie Lee Curtis joins X exodus

Jamie Lee Curtis is among the latest celebrities to deactivate their X accounts.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the A Fish Called Wanda star posted a screenshot of her account being deactivated.

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference," Curtis captioned the post.

Although she didn't specify her reasoning for leaving, her post comes after President-elect Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022, and billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will partner on an initiative titled Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with "restructuring bureaucracy".

Former cable news host Don Lemon also announced he is leaving the platform on which he launched a video show after being fired by CNN in 2021.

"I once believed that it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech," Lemon said in a short video posted on the site. "But I now feel it does not serve that purpose."

The two join the likes of Elton John, Gigi Hadid, Meek Mill, Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Amber Heard, Jack White, Toni Braxton, Trent Reznor and Jenna Ortega who have all made it clear that they left as a stand against hate speech, and Musk allowing it to continue.

British media giant The Guardian has also announced it will no longer be posting on X.

"We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere."

Readers will still be able to repost Guardian content on the platform however.