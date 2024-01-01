Amanda de Cadenet weighs in on Hugh Jackman affair

Amanda de Cadenet has seemingly claimed the rumours of Hugh Jackman's long-standing affair with Sutton Foster are true.

The British actor and photographer, who is a friend of Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, appeared to make the bombshell claim in the comments section of an Instagram video alleging Jackman left his wife for Foster after the two fell in love while starring together on Broadway.

"You are on point with this one," de Cadenet claimed in response. "My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI!"

Rumours have been rife that Jackman's close relationship with Foster was the reason for his marriage split.

Earlier this week Furness herself appeared to confirm the reason for their shock divorce when she liked a video by gossip blogger Tasha claiming Jackman had blindsided his wife by "running off" with his Broadway co-star.

Jackman and Foster were both married when they began starring in The Music Man in 2021. The show closed in January 2023.

In September 2023, the Deadpool & Wolverine star and Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

A few weeks later, Foster quietly filed for divorce from her husband, Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, after a decade of marriage.