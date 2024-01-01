The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno has married his girlfriend, Cheyanne.

The TV star announced that the pair had tied the knot by sharing pictures from the ceremony in an Instagram carousel.

"Forever captivated by you," he captioned the post, tagging his new bride who is pictured under an arch of pink roses.

Casalegno's love life has been flying under the radar and most fans were surprised by the news that he even had a partner.

He was previously in a relationship with model and actor Larsen Thompson, whom he dated for more than six years.

While the former duo never announced their breakup, J-14 reported that it had happened in August 2022.

Although it is not known when the newlyweds' relationship first began, a man who appears to be Casalegno could be seen in an Instagram photo Cheyanne posted during her travels to Asia in September 2023.

The same man could be seen again in more travel pics she posted in November and December that same year.

Best known for playing Jeremiah on the first and current seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Casalegno has been acting since he was seven.

He had a role in the feature film Noah alongside Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins and Jennifer Connelly. He can also be seen on an episode of The Vampire Diaries as Young Damon, and had a recent stint on the contemporary western TV series Walker.