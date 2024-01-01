Neighbours star investigated for Nazi salute

Police are investigating former Neighbours star Damien Richardson over a Nazi salute performed at an event he was speaking at.

Richardson is reported to have made the offensive gesture at a September event in Melbourne where far-right activists were present.

In a statement to the ABC, Victoria Police confirmed their investigation.

"Police are investigating vision which shows a person performing a Nazi salute, believed to be in Victoria," the statement read.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established and an investigation is ongoing."

Known to UK and Australian audiences for his role as Gary Canning on Neighbours, Richardson was addressing a gathering of the National Workers Alliance (NWA). The group stands "for the preservation of Western culture and identity".

"There is a war on men," Richardson said. "I thought it was a war on Western tradition, Western values, and actually, it's an anti-white-male-agenda."

After Richardson did the salute, which was broadcast live on Facebook, members of the National Socialist Network neo-Nazi group could be heard cheering.

"Am I going to be fined now? I'm going to go to jail for five years?" Richardson asked.

"I mean, really? I mean, this is absurd. This is insane. It's crazy. It's so crazy you can't believe it's even happening."

Mr Richardson has since distanced himself from the Neo-Nazi activists at the event and says he is not a member of their movement.

Richardson played the role of Canning on Neighbours from 2014 until 2020. The character was killed off during the show's 35th anniversary episode, during which he was shot with a bow and arrow.