Kim Kardashian 'basically' raising four children on her own

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the challenges of being a single parent.

During an interview with long-time friend Zoe Winkler for the latest episode of the What in the Winkler? podcast, the reality TV star discussed what it like to be raising her four children on her own.

Kim shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five, with her ex-husband Kanye West, whom she officially divorced in 2022.

"I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting," the entrepreneur told her childhood pal. "And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.

"But sometimes in the middle of the night when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up - it's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.' And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself."

Kim went on to note that she drives her children to school whenever she can.

"I mean even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take," the 44-year-old recalled. "And everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I'm at like a pit stop of a race car driver."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kim revealed the "most frustrating" thing her mum Kris Jenner does as a grandmother.

"My mom is like the most judgmental when it comes to snacks and candy. Then her house has every candy, ice cream - it's like a kid's heaven," she sighed.

Kim then recounted how Kris recently invited the children over to her home to celebrate her birthday.

"Then my son went into a freezer last night to get - it's her birthday, so she has cake - and he goes, 'I don't want cake, I want an ice cream instead,'" the SKIMS co-founder remembered, before describing how her son ate the ice cream and her mother said, "Look at him eating the ice cream."

In response, Kim couldn't believe Kris pandered to the request.

"My mom judges me like I'm the worst because I allowed them to have an ice cream that they had at her house," she smiled.