Sydney Sweeney claims female empowerment culture in Hollywood is 'fake'

Sydney Sweeney has claimed the "women empowering other women" narrative promoted by executives in Hollywood is a façade.

In an interview for Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue published on Wednesday, the Anyone but You actress spoke candidly about her experiences of working in the entertainment industry.

"It's very disheartening to see women tear other women down," she said. "Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard - hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have - and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they've done."

"This entire industry, all people say is, 'Women empowering other women.' None of it's happening," the 27-year-old continued. "All of it is fake and a front for all the other s**t that they say behind everyone's back."

Earlier this year, Sydney was publicly criticised by producer Carol Baum, who claimed the actress "can't act" and wasn't "pretty" enough.

Considering the comments, the Euphoria star admitted she's "still trying to figure out" the film business and doesn't know why she was the one being "attacked".

"I mean, there's so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it," she considered. "I've read that our entire lives, we were raised - and it's a generational problem - to believe only one woman can be at the top. There's one woman who can get the man. There's one woman who can be, I don't know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, 'Let's all lift each other up.'"

Sydney has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the thriller film Echo Valley and a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.