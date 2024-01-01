Jon M. Chu wants to tell Britney Spears's story 'properly' with biopic

Jon M. Chu is determined to tell Britney Spears's life story "properly" when he directs the adaptation of her memoir.

In August, it was announced that the Wicked and Crazy Rich Asians director was attached to helm an adaptation of the pop star's autobiography, The Woman in Me.

In a profile with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, Chu expressed his love for the singer and his determination to tell her story properly.

"I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years. I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I've gone to many of her shows, and she's always been someone I've looked up to," he said. "She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late '90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly. There's a lot about us in it."

Sharing an update on the project's development, he added, "We haven't written the script yet, we haven't hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it's a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There's a lot of things in there that I would love to explore."

The Toxic hitmaker also sparked speculation on social media that she could be working with Chu on his movie adaptation of the stage musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

When asked to address the rumours, he replied, "You'll have to ask Britney what she meant by all of that, but she wrote my name in one of her Instagrams or tweets. That's an honour. I love that. I think she likes to tease the audience in different ways. So I'll let it be a mystery on her part, but I'm excited to work with her."