Lady Gaga joins cast of Wednesday - report

Lady Gaga has reportedly joined the cast of the Netflix TV show Wednesday.

A source told Entertainment Weekly that the Poker Face singer is currently filming the second season alongside Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Ireland.

The nature and size of Gaga's role is being kept under wraps. However, it is believed that she will have a cameo or a small part.

Separate sources told Variety that the production had tried to get the A Star Is Born actress for a larger role but it didn't work out.

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, became connected to the TV series when the first season was released in late 2022. TikTok users put footage of Ortega dancing and remixed it to Gaga's 2011 song Bloody Mary, which became so popular she released it as a single.

The pop star celebrated the resurgence of her track by publishing a TikTok video in which she recreated Ortega's dance.

During an interview with Variety at the Golden Globes in January, the Scream actress said, "I'm sure Netflix would love" Gaga to appear in the second season due to the viral hit.

Revealing her connection to the singer, Ortega continued, "You know what's funny? A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser that worked with Gaga and I just had seen Gaga in concert a few years before. (The hairdresser got) Gaga (to make) me a video saying she heard I was a fan. Gaga made me a sweet video. I doubt she remembers. But to see her to do that (the video) now... it's one of those moments you realise life changes really fast."

She noted that if Gaga had a role in season two, her character and Wednesday would "have to be two monsters who understand each other".

Gaga has starred in films such as House of Gucci and Joker: Folie à Deux and TV shows like American Horror Story: Hotel.