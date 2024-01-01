Eva Longoria and family flee 'dystopian' U.S.

Eva Longoria and her family have fled the United States.

The 49-year-old actress and film producer has revealed she and her family have left America to live in Mexico and Spain after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

"I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky," the Desperate Housewives star told Marie Claire in a new interview. "They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Eva, who was born in Texas, has Spanish citizenship and is married to Mexican-born producer José Bastón. The couple have a six-year-old son, Santiago.

"I had my whole adult life here," the star said of Los Angeles. "But even before (the pandemic), it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge."

Eva continued, "Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s**t on California - it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

In the run-up to the election, Eva supported Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and even spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared her thoughts on the election result.

"The shocking part is not that he won," she stated. "It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

Earlier this year, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and was also found liable for sexual abuse, defamation and financial fraud.