Brooklyn Beckham defends his 'nepo baby' status

Brooklyn Beckham has defended himself from accusations he is nothing more than a "nepo baby".

The 25-year-old influencer is the son of football legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria - and is the eldest of their four children.

The celebrity child has been ridiculed by cruel critics who have dismissed him as having no talent beyond his family name.

But Brooklyn has insisted he can't help who he is, telling Grazia in response to his nepo baby label, "Obviously I am one. But I couldn't help how I was born, at all."

Biting back at those who suspect he has no talent, he said, "There's always going to be people that say rubbish. But as long as you do something that makes you happy and you're kind to people, that's all that matters.

"I'm always gonna get it, no matter what I do. And I'm fine with that. It makes me work harder, because I'm like, I'm gonna prove these people wrong."

Over the course of his supposed career, Brooklyn has attempted to become a barista, a photographer and a chef - and has also enjoyed some success as a model.

His younger brother Romeo, 22, has followed in their father's footsteps to begin a career as a footballer, while youngest brother Cruz, 19, is attempting to become a singer.

The youngest sibling, 13-year-old Harper Seven, has only recently started to emerge in the spotlight, recently introducing her mother on stage at a fashion ceremony and is tipped to launch a make-up range.