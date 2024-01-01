Demi Moore reveals 'humiliating' producer sparked eating disorder

Demi Moore was left so humiliated by the comments of a film producer that she developed an eating disorder.

The 62-year-old has been a star of the small and big screen since the 1980s with credits including classic films Ghost, Striptease and the 2024 horror smash The Substance.

However, she has struggled in the spotlight and has now candidly revealed how cruel comments from a producer deeply knocked her confidence and health.

She told Elle magazine, "There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger.

"The perfect example is when I was told to lose weight multiple times. The producer pulled me aside. It was very embarrassing and humiliating."

The star revealed the incident took place early in her career and caused her to become critical of her appearance and obsessed with diet and exercise.

She explained, "But that's just one thing. How I internalised it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviours, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way - that's on me."

Moore explained that this ultimately influenced how she chose her roles, revealing, "I changed my body multiple times through different roles, and I think I chose those roles, whether it was conscious or not, for the very opportunity to find some peace and self-love."