Skyler Samuels backs Keke Palmer following shock racism reveal

Skyler Samuels has supported Keke Palmer after she shared a shocking racist incident from the set of a TV show.

The actresses both starred in the Ryan Murphy horror comedy series Scream Queens which ran from 2015 until 2016.

In her new memoir, 31-year-old Palmer revealed a shocking incident where a member of the cast made a racially insensitive comment to her when she tried to diffuse an argument between two stars.

Now Samuels, 30, has supported Palmer for always standing up for others - and said she helped defend her on the set of the show.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Gifted actress wrote, "I am incredibly proud of Keke for speaking out about her experience on Scream Queens.

"That's what Keke does, she speaks up and stands up, for herself and others. Scream Queens was a very challenging show to make. Keke was one of the only people brave enough to have my back even though she knew that it might make her a target of bullies on set."

She continued, "I have unending gratitude for the professionalism and kindness Keke showed me. She is a leading lady in this industry who is well aware of her influence, and she uses it for the better."

Scream Queens also starred Emma Roberts, Glen Powell, Billie Lourd and Lea Michele among others in the extensive cast.