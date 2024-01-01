Nicole Kidman takes dig at Martin Scorsese

Nicole Kidman has cast aspersions on director Martin Scorsese for having only male protagonists in the vast majority of his films.

The Oscar-winning actor listed every director she has ever worked with while accepting the American Film Institute's prestigious Life Achievement Award earlier this year.

But when asked by Vanity Fair in an interview published this week if there are any notable names she still has her eye on, the Moulin Rouge star admitted she would love to work with Scorsese - with a caveat.

"I've always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women," the Babygirl lead told the outlet.

While Kidman didn't elaborate on the subtle dig, Scorsese has been criticised in the past for his male-heavy films, including The Godfather, Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street and many more.

The legendary director has defended his directorial choices in the past, insisting that he tries to portray masculinity in a way that speaks to everyone accurately.

"The films I'm dealing with have often been about men's worlds, where the women seem to be adjuncts," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"I think the women in Goodfellas and Raging Bull are very strong. But they're not in the ring," he continued.

"In general, I have to be true to the society in which a story operates. I don't think it's right to overbalance it just for the sake of trying to be politically correct."