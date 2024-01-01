Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's winery war heads to court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to fight it out in court as their long-running battle over their Miraval winery heads to trial.

The feuding exes are now due to come face to face after a judge recently threw out the Oscar-winning actor's motion to dismiss her ex-husband's lawsuit over their French vineyard.

The Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France has been at the centre of a long-running battle between the pair.

In May 2008 it was revealed that Pitt and Jolie had leased the sprawling property for three years with an option to buy, with the intention of having the twins Jolie was expecting born in France.

The pair exercised their buy option and were married in the château's chapel in August 2014. Two years later, they split.

Legal wranglings have already cost both sides millions of dollars and it's set to get even costlier when the case goes to court.

What should have been a reasonably straightforward business dispute has escalated into a legal minefield amid allegations of abuse and claims of forced NDAs.

Court filings submitted last week suggest the judge has found a basis in Pitt's claims that their original verbal agreement was that he would have first refusal on her share, and Jolie may have violated that when she sold her shares to a Russian businessman in 2021.

Once the most loved-up couple in Hollywood, Pitt and Jolie officially ended their marriage in 2016 but are yet to divorce.