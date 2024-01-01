Weight-loss drug gave Jim Gaffigan a 'better life'

Jim Gaffigan has revealed using a weight-loss drug gave him a "better life".

The comedian wants to challenge the stigma attached to using weight-loss injections after he successfully shed 50 pounds (3.5 stone) using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

"I feel good," he told People magazine this week. "I'm just grateful because it's such a better life."

Mounjaro is a brand name associated with tirzepatide, a prescription drug used to treat type 2 diabetes which is also prescribed "off label" by doctors for the purpose of weight loss.

Jim, 58, added he wanted to speak openly about his use of the medication to combat a stigma he had observed around weight-loss drugs.

"That's some of why I wanted to talk about it, because I almost thought it was kind of odd that people were resistant to talking about it," he said.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with it."

The father of five, who has been married to his wife Jeannie since 2003, compared using weight-loss medication to dyeing one's hair, which may not attract the same stigma.

"There's people walking around that obviously do not have blonde hair - yet they do," he pointed out.

"I don't think that's weird, either. It's just whatever gets you through."