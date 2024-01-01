Kate Moss still cries over topless teenage shoot

Kate Moss has admitted she still cries over a topless fashion shoot she did in her teens.

The supermodel opened up on Bella Freud's new podcast, Fashion Neurosis, and explained she had long struggled with the fact she was expected to pose topless at the age of 15.

Shot by the late photographer Corinne Day, the images were published in fashion magazine The Face and launched Kate's career - however, she continues to wrestle with what she was asked to do.

"I still, even after that shoot, I did cry a lot about taking my clothes off with her," Kate, 50, said. "I really didn't want to do it."

She added her brother was bullied at school after the shoot was published.

"I was 15 and topless in a magazine, and I was still at school," Kate pointed out. "They took the p**s out of my brother, like, 'Your sister's got her t**s out'. I think he probably suffered more than I did about it."

Kate added she was particularly self-conscious because she had a mole on one of her breasts.

"At a very young age, I started doing pictures topless and I was very conscious that I have a mole on my right t** and I hated it so much I would cry," she revealed. "I never wanted to be topless. I would cry and I had to get over it because the photographer was, like, 'If you don't do this, I'm not going to book you for the next job', so I had to get over it.

"Your body's not really your own when you're a vessel for somebody else's imagination."