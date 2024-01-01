Stephen King quits 'too toxic' X

Stephen King has quit using X after declaring it "too toxic".

The horror writer dispelled rumours he had been kicked off the social networking platform by its owner, Elon Musk.

Stephen, 77, chose to delete his Twitter/X account over jibes he had made about Elon, 53, and the tech billionaire's friendship with president-elect, Donald Trump, 78.

"I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic," Stephen wrote. "Follow me on (alternative platform) Threads, if you like."

One day earlier, the It creator had joked about Elon, whom Donald this week as his Efficiency Advisor, being the next US president's "first lady".

"I see there's a rumor going around that I called the Musk-man Trump's new first lady. I didn't, but only because I didn't think of it," Stephen wrote on Wednesday.

"There's also a rumor going around that Muskie kicked me off Twitter. Yet here I am."

The novelist had been a frequent critic of both Donald and Elon, who owns Twitter/X.

Ahead of the election on 5 November, Stephen had posted, "The Musk-man has posted 3,000 times on Twitter in the last month. Most are pro-Trump disinformation and outright lies. Remember, he has skin in the game. Consider his posts accordingly."