Josh Brolin sleeps with nicotine pouches in his mouth

Josh Brolin uses nicotine pouches 24 hours a day.

During an interview for the WTF with Marc Maron podcast on Thursday, the No Country for Old Men actor explained how he keeps nicotine pouches "all over the house" since giving up chewing tobacco.

"My wife would hear this in the middle of the night," he said, before mimicking a chewing noise. "I don't even know I'm doing it. I'm asleep. I have a pouch in my lip, and I'm not f**king lying - 24 hours a day. Then I started taking them out and putting them on the bedside table."

The pouches are typically made of nicotine, flavourings, sweeteners, and other ingredients. When consumed, the powder dissolves and the nicotine is absorbed through the gums and lining of the mouth.

And while Josh sometimes worries his young children may find the pouches, he also tries to teach them boundaries.

"If (my daughter) puts it in her mouth, she's gonna get sick. And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, 'Don't do that,'" the 56-year-old stated.

"Stay away from Daddy's s**t," Marc joked in response, while Josh added: "Daddy needs that."

The Dune star shares daughters Westlyn, six, and Chapel, three, with his wife Kathryn Brolin. He also has two adult children from his first marriage.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Josh explained that he doesn't believe the pouches are bad for him, especially due to his previous struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

He also noted that he switched from nicotine lozenges to pouches after experiencing dental problems.

"They taste like gasoline, and they got a punch to them," he noted of the lozenges. "I used to keep them up by between my gum and my tooth line. I got seven cavities."

Josh is currently promoting his book titled From Under the Truck. The memoir is set to be released on 19 November.