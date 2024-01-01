Paul Mescal jokingly admits Colin Farrell ignores his text messages

Paul Mescal has recalled how Colin Farrell once took a year to reply to his text message.

During an interview for the Hot Ones series that aired on Thursday, host Sean Evans jokingly asked the Normal People actor whether all Irish people are friends and added, "If so, what's the best part of hanging out with Colin Farrell?"

While trying an array of chicken wings covered in hot sauces, Paul insisted Colin is an "absolute gentleman" but not the greatest at communicating with his pals.

"Colin Farrell actually sent me a text a couple of days ago where I'd sent him a text a year ago because he wrote a lovely piece for me in Time magazine," he said. "And then, I got a text a couple of days ago being like, 'Sorry I didn't get to this, I know I'm a year late.'"

Elsewhere in the clip, Paul discussed what it was like working on his new movie, Gladiator II.

While shooting the Ridley Scott-directed film was intense, he admitted the biggest challenge was wearing the heavy costumes on hot days on set in Malta.

"The big one was the heat," the 28-year-old explained. "Especially around the fight that I have with the gladiator who comes off the rhino, where you're nearly getting sick after certain takes and ice being poured down your back, and Ridley's like, 'You ready to go again?' The leather cuirasses act like little radiators. The heat is pretty extraordinary."

Serving as a sequel to 2000's Gladiator, the new film is now showing in U.K. cinemas and opens in the U.S. on 22 November.