Conan O'Brien to host 2025 Oscars

Conan O'Brien has been tapped to host the Academy Awards next year.

The Emmy-winning comedian and talk show host will front Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony for the first time on 2 March 2025.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have the incomparable Conan O'Brien host the Oscars this year," said Bill Kramer and Janet Yang, the CEO and President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), in a statement on Friday.

"He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humour, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best - honour the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

O'Brien follows in the footsteps of fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show solo for the third and fourth time in March 2023 and 2024. This year's telecast won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Reacting to the news, the 61-year-old joked, "America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."

Although he has never hosted the ceremony, O'Brien has previously fronted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006 and the MTV Movie Awards in 2014.

O'Brien got his start as a writer on Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons and is best known for hosting the talk shows Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan. Since quitting late-night TV in 2021, he has been hosting the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and the travel programme Conan O'Brien Must Go.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 2 March 2025.