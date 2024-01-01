Simon Pegg reveals Amy Winehouse was the first fan to stop him in street

Simon Pegg has revealed that the first member of the public to come up to him on the street was none other than Amy Winehouse.

The Shaun of the Dead actor revealed that his first fan encounter had a celebrity twist during an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

Pegg recalled that he was walking in Camden Market in North London when a teenager working on one of the stalls came up to him to praise his breakthrough TV show Spaced, which aired between 1999 and 2001.

"I was at Camden Market in London and this young girl comes rushing up to me, she's like, 'Oi, oi, I just watched your show, it's really good, I really like it.' And I was so touched and we had a little chat and I said bye and thanks," he shared.

The Star Trek actor learned who that fan was around 10 years later when he bumped into Winehouse at the taping of a music TV show.

"She came up to me and went, 'Do you remember me?' And I said, 'What?' She went, 'You remember me?' and I said, 'What are you talking about? You're Amy Winehouse.' She said, 'I came up to you in Camden car park.' I was like, 'Whaaaat?!'" he recounted. "And so Amy Winehouse was the first person to ever come up to me and say hi and that was such a funny thing to discover."

The Rehab singer grew up in North London and moved to Camden as an adult. She was a regular at Camden's music venues and pubs, such as The Hawley Arms and Dublin Castle, and is still widely associated with the area.

A bronze statue of the star was unveiled in the market in 2014, three years after she died at the age of 27.