Rachel Zegler apologises for her anti-Trump rant

Rachel Zegler has apologised for her outspoken comments following the re-election of Donald Trump.

The Snow White actress caused a stir last week when slammed voters for choosing Trump as the next US President.

On Thursday, Zegler once again took to social media to discuss the recent election, but this time insisted she had been wrong to speak out so publicly.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on Instagram last week," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse."

Zegler went on to insist that everyone has the "right" to an opinion, but also accepted not everyone can agree on complicated matters such as politics.

The 23-year-old star then vowed to make a more "positive" impact in the future.

"I am committed to contributing positively towards a better tomorrow," she added.

Zegler sparked widespread fury when she vented her upset following the re-election of Trump.

"May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," she fumed via social media, before she claimed there was a "deep, deep sickness" in the country.

After she posted her message, film fans vowed to boycott the star's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White.