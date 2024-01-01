Dwayne Johnson: 'Jelly Roll's music helped me through depression'

Dwayne Johnson has revealed Jelly Roll's music helped him through his depression.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, the Moana 2 actor discussed how Jelly's 2017 track Only provided comfort during a difficult period in his life.

"I was going through a hard time at that time - he didn't even know it, because we didn't know each other," Johnson recalled.

"That was one of my bouts with depression, and I was struggling, and I was really wobbly."

Johnson, who has two daughters with his wife Lauren Hashian, explained how his mental health suffered as he struggled to balance his personal and professional life.

"I was trying to balance a lot, we were pregnant with our second baby... my older daughter, she was long distance, I was trying to film a movie," he recalled. "There was a lot going on."

Johnson also revealed the lyrics that really resonated with him, and explained how his friendship with Jelly grew as a result of the song.

"What if the darkness inside of me has finally taken my soul?/ What if the angels in heaven were sent to take me home?" the 52-year-old star quoted. "Would they fight through the demons that I have in my life?/ Lord, I'm believing eventually see the light."

He added: "That really moved me and touched me. We got in contact with each other and I told him what it meant to me. We didn't know each other but became really good friends. That's my boy, and I love that guy."