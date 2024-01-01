Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to 'love of her life' Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has paid tribute to "love of her life" husband Travis Barker on his birthday.

The reality TV star took to social media to celebrate her rocker spouse's special day as he turned 49 on Thursday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," she captioned the Instagram post as she shared a carousel of photos of the loved-up couple.

Travis, who married Kourtney in May 2022, wasted no time replying to his wife's sweet message.

"My best friend, I love you. It's you forever," he wrote underneath Kourtney's post as he added a black heart emoji.

Kourtney, 45, wasn't the only loved one marking Travis' final birthday in the 40s.

The Blink-182 drummer's son Landon Barker also posted a heartfelt message to the star.

"Happy birthday t dog I love you more than life, you inspire me everyday to become better and work harder," Landon, 21, wrote on his Instagram as he shared two photos.

"You always go out of your way to make sure everyone around you understand how loved they are. You are my biggest inspiration, everyday my goal is always to be more like you!"

Travis' daughter Alabama Barker shared a snap of a plate of sushi enjoyed during her dad's birthday dinner, while Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian also offered her best wishes for the big day.

"Happiest of birthdays @travisbarker!!!! I hope you have the most blessed year and you're forever surrounded by love," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a snap from his wedding day.