Jim Carrey's sister Rita dies at 68

Jim Carrey's older sister Rita has died.

One of Jim's three siblings - who also include the actor's older brother John Carrey and older sister Patricia Carrey - had a career in music and media, including as co-host and producer of The Peet & Reet radio show. She also sang in a band called The Rita Carrey Band.

Rita's husband Alex confirmed the news in a post on her Facebook page on Friday.

"It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on 14 November 2024," he penned.

The couple, who had been together for 16 years, were married last year in July.

"Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife," he continued.

"Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone, even total strangers.

"Goodbye my lover, Goodbye my friend, Until we meet again, You really did have the Time of your life."

According to a report by TMZ, Brian Salmon, Rita's co-host on her 91.7 Giant FM radio show, paid tribute by calling her a "tremendous person".

He also noted that Rita rarely bragged about her connections within Hollywood, but often auctioned off items from Jim's movies and donated the proceeds to charity.

A cause of death has so far not been revealed. Rita was 68.