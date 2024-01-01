Tilda Swinton hints at retirement

Tilda Swinton has shared that her new drama with Julianne Moore, The Room Next Door, may be her final film.

"I've always intended that each film would be my final one," Swinton told Elle magazine.

"It was not wanting to jinx anything because I have had such fun from start to finish. I always thought, 'Well, that's a good one to go out on. Let's just quit while we're ahead.' And I feel it today."

The British actor then added, "I feel The Room Next Door is the last film I make. Let's see if anything else happens."

If Swinton does retire, she'd be wrapping up a career that has lasted more than 30 years, won her an Oscar, and included starring roles in a wide variety of films, from Burn After Reading and Snowpiercer to The Grand Budapest Hotel and the Chronicles of Narnia.

After The Room Next Door, Swinton already has at least one more movie in the works, however. She'll be in Netflix's The Ballad of a Small Player, co-starring Colin Farrell.

The Room Next Door follows Ingrid, played by Moore and Swinton's character Martha as two women in their 60s who were friends in their youth but haven't seen each other in years. Ingrid is an author in the art world, while Martha is a retired war correspondent. They reconnect when Ingrid learns that Martha has cancer.