James Norton dating Prada model

James Norton is reportedly in a new relationship, a year after his breakup with his fiancée, 28 Weeks Later star Imogen Poots.

According to a report in the Sun newspaper, Norton and Prada model Charlotte Rose Smith were spotted enjoying a relaxed outing in north London and the pair is "very happy" with their blossoming romance.

This is Norton's first public romance since ending his six-year relationship with Poots.

The former couple met in 2017 when they both appeared in an adaptation of War and Peace, and then went on to star together in an off-West End run of Belleville.

Norton confirmed they were engaged in February 2022 but they went their separate ways before Christmas last year, with the split being announced in February.

Speaking to The Sunday Times this week, Norton revealed that the breakup wasn't his choice, sharing, "Some of the choices recently weren't mine, yet I don't feel begrudging."

Norton is best known for playing killer Tommy Lee Royce in three seasons of Happy Valley.

Smith, who is 14 years his junior, has modelled for brands such as Bulgari and Coach. She is also an artist. Her bold pieces include a Marlboro cigarette packet print that sold for upwards of £900.