Riley Keough reflects on her 'wonderfully colourful' upbringing

Riley Keough has reflected on her "wonderfully colourful" upbringing.

The actress, who is the granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley, had a non-traditional childhood with her singer-songwriter mother Lisa Marie Presley and actor father Danny Keough.

However, in a recent interview with Elle U.K., the Logan Lucky star explained that she has only recently realised how unique her upbringing was "because people keep reinforcing it to me and going, 'Do you know how crazy this is? Your life is so crazy!'"

Riley went on to describe her upbringing as "wonderfully colourful".

"It wasn't about the fame or anything," the star said. "I know that's unusual, but it was more so that there was a lot of joy. Things were very big and fun, all the time. So I kinda look back and - wow! - I can't believe all that happened."

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress then shared that while her earlier years were full of fun and travel, her adult life is much quieter.

"We travelled to so many places and did so many things. And now my life is quite simple," the 35-year-old told the publication. "I can't believe that was real, because we did so much."

Lisa Marie passed away in January 2023 at the age of 54 and Riley subsequently became the sole owner of Elvis' famed Graceland estate.

The star helped her mother complete her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, and it was posthumously released in October.