Eva Longoria denies leaving the US because of Trump

Eva Longoria has denied leaving the US because of Donald Trump.

Earlier this week reports emerged that the Desperate Housewives star had chosen to live abroad because of Donald Trump.

"I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky," the 49-year-old told Marie Claire. "They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Eva, her Mexican-born husband José Bastón, and their six-year-old son, Santiago, split their time between Mexico and Spain.

The Texan-born star has now clarified her comments, calling her friend Ana Navarro while she was recording The View's Behind the Table podcast.

"Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of (President-elect Donald) Trump," she said.

"I've been in Europe working for 3 years," she continued. "That's why I'm in Europe. I didn't leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there."

Eva has been working in Spain on the Apple TV+ show, Land of Women, and also spends time in Mexico for her series, Searching for Mexico.

She confirmed, "I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American. I didn't want it to be taken that I left because of Trump - absolutely not - or because of the elections."