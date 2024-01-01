Betty White postage stamp to be released in 2025

Betty White will be honoured with a US postage stamp.

The actress died of a stroke in 2021, just 18 days before her 100th birthday.

Now, the US Postal Service has announced they'll release a stamp in her honour next year.

"An icon of American television, Betty White shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades," the Postal Service said in a statement. "The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals."

The stamp is a digital illustration of the actress, which is based on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston. The illustration was done by

Boston-based artist Dale Stephanos.

"I'd love to send a letter back to my 18-year-old self with this stamp on it and tell him that everything is going to be OK," he wrote on Facebook, after announcing the stamp's release.

Betty was best loved for her roles in The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, and Boston Legal. She was also known for her love of bawdy jokes and her zest for life.

After she died, Seth Myers posted on Twitter about her legendary status.

"The only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party," he wrote. "A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."