John David Washington trying to conquer his fears

John David Washington is trying to be as fearless off-camera as he is on.

The actor and former American football player has confessed that he's not as confident as his on-screen characters.

In a recent interview with Elle, John David revealed that the one thing he "can't believe" he hasn't done by the age of 40 is skydiving.

"I've got to do it, and I think I have the courage to do it now," the star said of the extreme activity. "I had a huge phobia of heights, but since I filmed Tenet, I've gotten more comfortable with it."

The BlacKkKlansman actor explained that while he used to be reluctant to try new things, he has become more adventurous in recent years.

"I've also been in the season these last four-plus years of just conquering my fears," he told the publication. "When I'm filming, I don't have as much fear of trying stuff because I believe in the art. But in my real life, I guess I'm way too sensitive and precious."

The Malcolm & Marie actor continued, "So I'm trying to apply some of the fearlessness I have attacking a role to everyday life."

Elsewhere in the interview, John David divulged some areas of his life that needed improvement.

"Denial. Communication can be way better," he confessed. "I can be reckless at times in the pursuit of what I'm trying to do - but at 40, I need to learn how to balance it better."