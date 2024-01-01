Kaia Gerber used to be called 'the easy one' in her family

Kaia Gerber has always been the easygoing member of her family.

The 23-year-old model and actress has opened up about feeling like she had "no space" to express her emotions when she was younger.

"I've always been quite mild-tempered. My family called me the easy one," Kaia told Vogue in a recent interview. "I didn't need anything. And I kind of prided myself on not having big feelings."

The model and book lover, who is the daughter of catwalk icon Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, noted that she admires characters in novels who aren't afraid to express intense emotions because they remind her that "you can have these feelings".

She added, "I didn't always feel like there was space for it, to be honest."

Kaia then went on to admit that she felt she had to control her emotions because she was in a privileged position.

"I was always so aware of how privileged I grew up... Everything that happened to me, I thought, 'But there's so much worse happening to other people,'" she explained. "And that perspective, while good to have, can also be damaging if you don't take your own pain seriously."

Both Kaia and her 25-year-old brother Presley Gerber followed in their mother's footsteps and became models.