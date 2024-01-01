Glen Powell discusses early career struggles

Glen Powell has opened up about his work struggles at the start of his career.

The 36-year-old actor has been carving out a career on the big and small screen since 2003 with early roles including parts in CSI: Miami, Scream Queens and The Dark Knight Rises.

Reflecting on the difficulties of building a career in film and TV, he told Vanity Fair, "As a struggling actor, there's no harder place to live than being in Hollywood with nothing going on.

"The currency of that town is how relevant you are and what your last job is. It makes you oppressively self-aware.

"Where people can get caught in a rut is where they just want to continue spinning the roulette wheel without any thought of why. They just stay at the table for no reason other than to stay at the table."

Sharing more, the Twisters actor went on, "Even at the darkest moments in that town, when I really didn't have anything happening, you sort of have to lie to yourself, at least a little bit, and act like this is that chapter of the story where things just aren't going right.

"You have to believe in the Hollywood legends of those people that you admire, the people that you're chasing, that had those long stretches of famine as well."

He added, "I'm very grateful about getting a chance to understand a lot about writing. I had to occupy different types of jobs that allowed me to understand how to finance things, and produce things. I started understanding a facet of this business that's really serving me right now."